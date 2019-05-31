A screenshot from the viral video clip showing a man trying to force his way into a woman’s flat in the Sillim-dong area. Photo: YouTube
It’s attempted rape, not just trespassing: K-stalker in viral video gets charge changed as South Korean police bow to public outrage
- The accused now faces the more serious charge after tens of thousands signed an online petition demanding a more serious punishment
- Gender equality remains elusive in a nation where the percentage of female murder victims is even higher than India’s
Topic | South Korea
