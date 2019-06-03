Hideaki Kumazawa was arrested on Saturday after allegedly killing his 44-year-old son. Photo: Kyodo
Deadly attacks in Japan shine a light on the country’s modern hermits, known as hikikomori
- Support groups for the estimated 613,000 people aged between 40 and 64 who are socially withdrawn were quick to respond, criticising unfair coverage
- There is generally greater concern about the mental health of the older age hikikomori as the parents who have been caring for them are in old age
Topic | Japan
Hideaki Kumazawa was arrested on Saturday after allegedly killing his 44-year-old son. Photo: Kyodo