Children in their Eid festival attire. Photo: Umar Lateef Misgar
Society

The feast begins: how Muslims in conflict ridden Kashmir celebrated Eid, in pictures

  • The region has been gripped by conflict between Pakistan and India for decades, with a spike in violence in recent years.
  • But during one of the biggest festivals on the Islamic calender, people here celebrate ‘without reservations’
Topic |   Ramadan
Umar Lateef Misgar

Umar Lateef Misgar  

Published: 3:12pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:12pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Children in their Eid festival attire. Photo: Umar Lateef Misgar
Opposition party members protest against Sri Lanka’s Muslim ministers before the mass resignation. Photo: EPA
Politics

Anxiety, fear, guilt: a bleak Eid as every Muslim minister in Sri Lanka resigns

  • Muslim ministers have resigned so government can probe whether any of them were involved in Easter Sunday bombs that killed more than 200
  • Buddhist monks had rallied the faithful against one minister whom they claimed had links to Muslim extremists
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Rajpal Abeynayake

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 9:30pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Opposition party members protest against Sri Lanka's Muslim ministers before the mass resignation. Photo: EPA
