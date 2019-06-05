In Malaysia refugees are unable to work, attend school, or access public health care. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran
Hari Raya 2019: refugees in Malaysia mourn lost dreams as they mark Eid
- For many displaced families, the Muslim festival is a low-key affair as they eke out a living in a strange land
- Advocacy groups say the government must show greater political will in tackling the plight of Malaysia’s estimated 170,400 refugees
