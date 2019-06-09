Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal. Photo: Walt Disney Studios
Can Bollywood be the bridge that binds India and China?
- Indian filmmakers are eyeing the huge potential to sell cinema tickets in China after the runaway success of 2017 movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan
- So far Bollywood has targeted Indian expat moviegoers but never local audiences. That is changing
