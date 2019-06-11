What is it like to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr in a Muslim-minority country?

Muslim women attend Eid prayers in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: Xinhua
Children in their Eid festival attire. Photo: Umar Lateef Misgar
The feast begins: how Muslims in conflict-torn Kashmir celebrate Eid, in pictures
- The region has been gripped by conflict between Pakistan and India for decades, with a spike in violence in recent years.
- But during one of the biggest festivals on the Islamic calender, people here celebrate ‘without reservations’
Topic | Ramadan
