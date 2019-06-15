Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD, blesses the casket of 34 year old Jerito Garganta after he was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Kawal St., district 28, Caloocan City on the night of May 6, 2019. Photo: Vincent Go
‘A lot of mini-Dutertes’: drugs war blamed as murders soar in Philippines
- Murders in the Philippines are soaring as Duterte’s drug war fuels a culture of killing, prompting comparisons with the rule of dictator Marcos
- And while Duterte is starting to look like his idol, the next wave of politicians are starting to look like Duterte
Topic | The Philippines
Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD, blesses the casket of 34 year old Jerito Garganta after he was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Kawal St., district 28, Caloocan City on the night of May 6, 2019. Photo: Vincent Go