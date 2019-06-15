Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD, blesses the casket of 34 year old Jerito Garganta after he was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Kawal St., district 28, Caloocan City on the night of May 6, 2019. Photo: Vincent Go
Society

‘A lot of mini-Dutertes’: drugs war blamed as murders soar in Philippines

  • Murders in the Philippines are soaring as Duterte’s drug war fuels a culture of killing, prompting comparisons with the rule of dictator Marcos
  • And while Duterte is starting to look like his idol, the next wave of politicians are starting to look like Duterte
Topic |   The Philippines
Huw Watkin

Huw Watkin  

Published: 5:00pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:36pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fr. Flavie Villanueva, SVD, blesses the casket of 34 year old Jerito Garganta after he was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Kawal St., district 28, Caloocan City on the night of May 6, 2019. Photo: Vincent Go
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.