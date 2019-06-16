Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s #KuToo founder Yumi Ishikawa asks: ‘Is it bad for a feminist to get naked?’
- KuToo began as a movement against high heels and gendered dress codes in Japanese workplaces
- The founder, however, has become the target of online harassment after her nude modelling photos stirred further debate about image expectations placed on women in Japan
Women in high heels walk through a business district in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
#KuToo campaign: Japanese women should wear high heels in workplace, says labour minister Takumi Nemoto
- Takumi Nemoto made the comment in response to a petition carrying 18,800 signatures calling for a ban on workplaces requiring high heels
- Campaigners say the footwear is seen as near-obligatory for women when job hunting or working at many Japanese companies
