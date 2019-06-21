Hanoi’s LGBTI community gathers in November 2015 to celebrate a law passed by the Vietnamese government enshrining rights for transgender people. Photo: AFP
LGBT rights: Vietnam recognises transgender people, but there’s a flaw in its law
- In 2015, the country enacted a widely celebrated law enshrining rights for transgender people, making it one of Asia’s most progressive countries
- But the bill to enforce that law has still not been passed, continuing the legal and medical confusion as well as discrimination faced by the community
Topic | LGBTI
