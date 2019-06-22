CBD beauty products have already gone mainstream in North America – and now it is coming to Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Smearing cannabis on your face: the latest Asian beauty craze
- The market for beauty products made from cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants, is projected to be worth US$25 billion by 2029
- With Japan and Korea at the forefront of global beauty standards, experts say it is only a matter of time before they – and China – embrace the CBD trend
Topic | Beauty
