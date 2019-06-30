Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kueh lapis, pandan chiffon cake and Nyonya kueh from Bengawan Solo. Photo: Dayu Zhang
Society

Singapore’s Anastasia Liew on what’s cooking at her famous Bengawan Solo bakery

  • The founder of the Lion City’s best known maker of cakes and biscuits has gone from her kitchen counter to international success
  • Known to her staff as ‘Lady Boss’, she discusses her long-held commitment to quality that helped the brand secure US$48 million in revenue last year
Topic |   Singapore
Alan John

Alan John  

Published: 2:15pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kueh lapis, pandan chiffon cake and Nyonya kueh from Bengawan Solo. Photo: Dayu Zhang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.