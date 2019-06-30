Kevin Huang, executive director of the Hua Foundation in Canada. Photo: Supplied
‘A Chinese kind of democracy’: why young Chinese-Canadians in Vancouver support Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protests
- Not all of them have connections to Hong Kong, but they see the protests as a means of activism to seek democracy that is ‘not framed in a Western way’
- But other ethnic Chinese people in Vancouver insist Hong Kong affairs are an internal matter for China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Kevin Huang, executive director of the Hua Foundation in Canada. Photo: Supplied
Protesters gather near the police headquarters in Hong Kong on June 21. Photo: AP
It’s not just Hong Kong, Asia has a rich history of protests: here are 5
- South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia have all witnessed their fair share of upheaval in recent decades
- Some have been driven by demands for reform or a change of leadership, while others have opposed specific government actions or proposals
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters gather near the police headquarters in Hong Kong on June 21. Photo: AP