A labour shortage has allowed workers from countries in Southeast Asia to find jobs in South Korea’s auto-parts factories. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ‘little ghosts’ in South Korea use Facebook to find jobs and work there illegally
- Lured by higher wages, hundreds of thousands of Thais are flocking to South Korea to take up manual work in farms and factories
- They share tips online on how to get jobs in the country, where 143,000 out of 165,000 Thais work illegally
A teacher gives a lecture at an academy in Seoul preparing applicants for entry exams to the civil service. Photo: Reuters
The South Korean dream: K-pop star, tech baron? Nope, it’s the civil service
- A stable career, steady pay cheque and insulation from economic headwinds make the civil service one of the country’s most sought after employers
- But the competition for jobs is stiff and applicants are paying big money to spend years studying at academies that promise success in the entry exams
