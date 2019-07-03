Channels

A labour shortage has allowed workers from countries in Southeast Asia to find jobs in South Korea’s auto-parts factories. Photo: AFP
Society

Thailand’s ‘little ghosts’ in South Korea use Facebook to find jobs and work there illegally

  • Lured by higher wages, hundreds of thousands of Thais are flocking to South Korea to take up manual work in farms and factories
  • They share tips online on how to get jobs in the country, where 143,000 out of 165,000 Thais work illegally
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 7:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

A labour shortage has allowed workers from countries in Southeast Asia to find jobs in South Korea’s auto-parts factories. Photo: AFP
A teacher gives a lecture at an academy in Seoul preparing applicants for entry exams to the civil service. Photo: Reuters
Society

The South Korean dream: K-pop star, tech baron? Nope, it’s the civil service

  • A stable career, steady pay cheque and insulation from economic headwinds make the civil service one of the country’s most sought after employers
  • But the competition for jobs is stiff and applicants are paying big money to spend years studying at academies that promise success in the entry exams
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Published: 9:30am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 25 Jun, 2019

A teacher gives a lecture at an academy in Seoul preparing applicants for entry exams to the civil service. Photo: Reuters
