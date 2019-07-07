An Indonesian policeman stands guard near the memorial monument for victims of the 2002 Bali bombings, which were carried out by Jemaah Islamiah. Photo: AFP
Why a resurgent Jemaah Islamiah in Indonesia is also bad news for Malaysia and Singapore
- Little has been heard of the Southeast Asian offshoot of al-Qaeda for the past five years, but the arrest of JI leader Para Wijayanto reveals it is on the rise
- Self-funded with income from palm oil, and with a renewed focus on recruitment, experts warn that the group poses a renewed threat to the region
Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. Arrested Jemaah Islamiah leader Para Wijayanto was involved in those attacks and many others, according to police. Photo: AFP
