An Indonesian policeman stands guard near the memorial monument for victims of the 2002 Bali bombings, which were carried out by Jemaah Islamiah. Photo: AFP
Society

Why a resurgent Jemaah Islamiah in Indonesia is also bad news for Malaysia and Singapore

  • Little has been heard of the Southeast Asian offshoot of al-Qaeda for the past five years, but the arrest of JI leader Para Wijayanto reveals it is on the rise
  • Self-funded with income from palm oil, and with a renewed focus on recruitment, experts warn that the group poses a renewed threat to the region
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 12:15pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. Arrested Jemaah Islamiah leader Para Wijayanto was involved in those attacks and many others, according to police. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s arrest of Jemaah Islamiah leader involved in Bali bombings exposes active recruitment to create caliphate

  • Para Wijayanto – known as the “crown prince of Jemaah Islamiah”, the Southeast Asian wing of al-Qaeda – was involved in a spate of bombings across Indonesia
  • He evaded capture for so long because he often used a burka to disguise himself, according to an expert
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:00pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:48am, 2 Jul, 2019

