Maiko girls enjoy an autumn day in Kyoto. Photo: AFP
Kim Kardashian isn’t the first Westerner to sexualise Japan’s kimono. And she won’t be the last
- Japanese cultural products, including the kimono, were exported to the West in the 1860s as the country started to modernise
- After the war, the US sought to feminise and corrupt perceptions of Japan by associating the traditional garment with prostitution and servile femininity, in an attempt to present a less threatening image of the country to the world
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
- The reality TV star’s new line of shapewear, called ‘Kimono’, provoked a backlash online and accusations of cultural appropriation
- She has since promised to find a different name but Japan’s trade minister Hiroshige Seko said the issue had become ‘a big deal on social media’ and warranted ‘a careful examination’
