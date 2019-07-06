Channels

Maiko girls enjoy an autumn day in Kyoto. Photo: AFP
Society

Kim Kardashian isn’t the first Westerner to sexualise Japan’s kimono. And she won’t be the last

  • Japanese cultural products, including the kimono, were exported to the West in the 1860s as the country started to modernise
  • After the war, the US sought to feminise and corrupt perceptions of Japan by associating the traditional garment with prostitution and servile femininity, in an attempt to present a less threatening image of the country to the world
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 5:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:06pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan sends patent officials to US over Kim Kardashian ‘Kimono’ row

  • The reality TV star’s new line of shapewear, called ‘Kimono’, provoked a backlash online and accusations of cultural appropriation
  • She has since promised to find a different name but Japan’s trade minister Hiroshige Seko said the issue had become ‘a big deal on social media’ and warranted ‘a careful examination’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
SCMP

Crystal Tai  

Reuters  

Published: 5:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 2 Jul, 2019

