Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A college student plays a computer game at an internet cafe, or ‘PC bang’, in Seoul. Photo: AP
Society

Video game powerhouse South Korea braces for WHO gaming addiction classification

  • The country has experience trying to curb problem gaming, with a 2012 law to ban children under 16 from playing games online between midnight and 6am
  • But the classification of ‘gaming disorder’ as a disease could wipe billions off the games industry’s value, according to one estimate
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A college student plays a computer game at an internet cafe, or ‘PC bang’, in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.