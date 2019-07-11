The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the ‘Sea of Black’ project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
An ode to Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters, penned by Vietnamese-American dissidents
- Sea of Black started life as a melody inspired by the ‘umbrella movement’ of 2014, but it wasn’t until this year that it got all its lyrics – and title
- The song draws parallels between Hong Kong and Vietnam, which has been a one-party communist state since the end of the war there in 1975
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the ‘Sea of Black’ project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill may be ‘dead’ but city leader Carrie Lam still unable to win over her critics
- Lam describes government’s work in amending law as ‘complete failure’
- Opponents dismiss latest attempt at defusing crisis that has rocked Hong Kong, accusing the chief executive of engaging in semantics and being insincere
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong