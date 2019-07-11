Channels

The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the ‘Sea of Black’ project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
Society

An ode to Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters, penned by Vietnamese-American dissidents

  • Sea of Black started life as a melody inspired by the ‘umbrella movement’ of 2014, but it wasn’t until this year that it got all its lyrics – and title
  • The song draws parallels between Hong Kong and Vietnam, which has been a one-party communist state since the end of the war there in 1975
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:19am, 11 Jul, 2019

The Vietnamese-American singers who lent their voices to the 'Sea of Black' project, with Mai Thanh Son on the far left. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill may be ‘dead’ but city leader Carrie Lam still unable to win over her critics

  • Lam describes government’s work in amending law as ‘complete failure’
  • Opponents dismiss latest attempt at defusing crisis that has rocked Hong Kong, accusing the chief executive of engaging in semantics and being insincere
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:17am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:33pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
