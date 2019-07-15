Rizka Raisa Fatimah Ramli won Unicef’s School Superhero Comic Contest when she was 17. Photo: Unicef
Meet Rizka, the Indonesian teen behind a high-school superhero
- Rizka Raisa Fatimah Ramli was 17 when she won Unicef’s international contest to create a high-school superhero
- As she prepares to unveil her creation at a UN event in New York, she talks about drawing strength and inspiration from her experiences of being bullied
Topic | Books and Literature
