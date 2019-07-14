Channels

Women and children at a brick factory in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Miguel Candela
Society

The biggest gender pay gap in Asia: why are Indian women so undervalued?

  • Female participation in the workforce is lower in India than almost any other country on Earth, creating a lack of financial freedom
  • Tackling the underlying societal and cultural reasons behind this absence of women in the workforce may prove to be an uphill battle
Topic |   India
Sarita Santoshini

Published: 2:30pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:34pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Discrimination against women at work remains a big problem in China. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese women continue to face discrimination in the workplace, court says

  • Despite small decline last year, number of legal cases involving violation of female workers’ rights in southern city of Guangzhou has been steadily rising
  • Expectant and new mothers are most common victims, court report says
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Published: 4:03pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 21 Jun, 2019

