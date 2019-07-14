Women and children at a brick factory in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Miguel Candela
The biggest gender pay gap in Asia: why are Indian women so undervalued?
- Female participation in the workforce is lower in India than almost any other country on Earth, creating a lack of financial freedom
- Tackling the underlying societal and cultural reasons behind this absence of women in the workforce may prove to be an uphill battle
Topic | India
Discrimination against women at work remains a big problem in China. Photo: Alamy
Chinese women continue to face discrimination in the workplace, court says
- Despite small decline last year, number of legal cases involving violation of female workers’ rights in southern city of Guangzhou has been steadily rising
- Expectant and new mothers are most common victims, court report says
Topic | China Society
