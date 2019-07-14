Channels

Photographer K. Sajeev Lal. Photo: SCMP
Society

In Singapore’s Little India, love is just a shutter click away

  • When photographer K. Sajeev Lal started his eponymous studio in 2004, he never expected to find success with matchmaking photographs
  • Today, he has helped hundreds of migrant workers find a partner, and is now expanding his business to locals and Filipino domestic workers
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 10:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:03am, 14 Jul, 2019

Workers’ Party supporters wave flags as they celebrate at Hougang stadium after the 2015 Singapore general election. Photo: AFP
Politics

Singapore election: why lots of parties will make little difference

  • Ten possible challengers may seem like a genuine threat to the ruling People’s Action Party, but it is a sign of a lack of a coherent and centralised strategy
  • When calls to topple the PAP get too loud, Singaporean voters tend to retreat into the safety of the ruling party’s embrace
Topic |   Singapore
Peh Shing Huei

Peh Shing Huei  

Published: 8:30am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 7 Jul, 2019

