Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The newcomers are mostly from other parts of Asia: China accounts for the single largest immigrant population, followed by South Korea and Vietnam. Photo: Handout
Society

As the Japanese population shrinks, Chinese, South Koreans and Vietnamese arrive in growing numbers

  • Japan’s ageing society has contributed to a labour shortage – in response, more relaxed employment regulations have opened the doors to foreigners
  • The newcomers are mostly from other parts of Asia: China accounts for the single largest immigrant population, followed by South Korea and Vietnam
Topic |   Ageing society
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 7:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:22am, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The newcomers are mostly from other parts of Asia: China accounts for the single largest immigrant population, followed by South Korea and Vietnam. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.