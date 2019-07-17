Rich Brian’s career as a rapper kicked off in 2016, when he uploaded a home-made video of his first viral song, Dat $tick, which was filmed in his west Jakarta neighbourhood. Photo: Handout
Jokowi loves Rich Brian, but a diplomat thinks the rapper is rude. Who has the right end of Dat $tick?
- Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia’s former ambassador to the US, sparked controversy online by calling the 19-year-old viral sensation’s tweets ‘disgusting, pornographic and demeaning to women’
- But President Widodo is a big fan, hosting Brian at the presidential palace and calling him a young man who ‘makes us proud’
