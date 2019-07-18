Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Duterte and his crew of foul-mouthed Philippine officials: the new normal?
- The firebrand leader’s penchant for making lewd, controversial remarks has resulted in copycat behaviour by his officials
- But Duterte’s crassness has been welcomed by some Filipinos, who admire him for speaking his mind
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fondness for swearing has not put off supporters. Photo: EPA-EFE