A notice in shop in Seoul informing customers that it is boycotting Japanese products. Photo: EPA
Society

South Koreans want to avoid Muji, Daiso and Nintendo, but brand confusion could undermine any boycott of Japanese goods

  • A simmering dispute over export curbs and compensation for wartime forced labour has many in South Korea swearing off products of Japanese origin
  • But in such an interconnected, globalised world, pinning down exactly where something comes from can be easier said than done
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 8:15am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:16am, 19 Jul, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained

Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?

  • Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
  • With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Published: 1:45pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

