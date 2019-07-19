Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump’s recent jabs at four female Democrats were characterised as a calculated political manoeuvre. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
Society

Donald Trump’s America can chant ‘send her back’, but Asia cannot afford such xenophobia

  • The US president’s latest remarks speak to a global fear around ethnic and religious plurality
  • But Asia’s rich history of immigration and current demographic trends demand that it stays largely welcoming to migrant foreigners and the diversity they bring
Topic |   US immigration
Laavanya Kathiravelu

Laavanya Kathiravelu  

Published: 1:53pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:53pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump’s recent jabs at four female Democrats were characterised as a calculated political manoeuvre. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.