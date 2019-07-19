US President Donald Trump’s recent jabs at four female Democrats were characterised as a calculated political manoeuvre. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
Donald Trump’s America can chant ‘send her back’, but Asia cannot afford such xenophobia
- The US president’s latest remarks speak to a global fear around ethnic and religious plurality
- But Asia’s rich history of immigration and current demographic trends demand that it stays largely welcoming to migrant foreigners and the diversity they bring
Topic | US immigration
