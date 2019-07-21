Jeroen Chew conducting a session where he communicates with spirits to help a client. Photo: Dayu Zhang
Ghostbusting in Singapore: meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
- Their company, Ghostbuster, has helped more than 1,000 people, the Chews say
- They are also seeing younger clients, from teenagers to those in their 30s
Photographer K. Sajeev Lal. Photo: SCMP
In Singapore’s Little India, love is just a shutter click away
- When photographer K. Sajeev Lal started his eponymous studio in 2004, he never expected to find success with matchmaking photographs
- Today, he has helped hundreds of migrant workers find a partner, and is now expanding his business to locals and Filipino domestic workers
