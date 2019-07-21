Channels

SCMP
Jeroen Chew conducting a session where he communicates with spirits to help a client. Photo: Dayu Zhang
Society

Ghostbusting in Singapore: meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price

  • Their company, Ghostbuster, has helped more than 1,000 people, the Chews say
  • They are also seeing younger clients, from teenagers to those in their 30s
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 2:00pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:02pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Photographer K. Sajeev Lal. Photo: SCMP
Society

In Singapore’s Little India, love is just a shutter click away

  • When photographer K. Sajeev Lal started his eponymous studio in 2004, he never expected to find success with matchmaking photographs
  • Today, he has helped hundreds of migrant workers find a partner, and is now expanding his business to locals and Filipino domestic workers
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 10:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:03am, 14 Jul, 2019

