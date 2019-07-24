Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A car drives through a flooded road after heavy rain in Miyakonojo City. Photo: AP
Society

Japan’s worst summer ever: how grey skies and economic concerns have rained on holidaymakers’ parade

  • Japan’s beaches, parks and swimming pools would normally be packed with holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine, but not this year
  • The average Japanese household plans to spend just over 68,000 yen (US$631) on summer holidays – that’s 16,000 yen less than last year
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:04am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A car drives through a flooded road after heavy rain in Miyakonojo City. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.