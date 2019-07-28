Students from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan gather for outdoor activities in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Central Asian students feel the heat of extradition bill protests
- They make up a fraction of city’s 18,000 non-local students, and recent political turmoil has left some fearing for their safety
- Others praise Hongkongers for being inspiring, socially-conscious, friendly
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Students from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan gather for outdoor activities in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Handout