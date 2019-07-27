Channels

Myrna Salazar collects pagpag at Joe’s Junk Shop in Payatas. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Society

In Philippine slums, meat scavenged from dumpsters feeds those short of meals and hope

  • Consuming pagpag leads to stunted growth in children, and heightens the risk of acquiring hepatitis A, cholera and typhoid
  • Despite the government’s incremental success at reducing poverty, eating and selling pagpag is a way of life in slums like Payatas
Topic |   The Philippines
Thomas Sturrock

Thomas Sturrock  

Updated: 8:50am, 27 Jul, 2019

Myrna Salazar collects pagpag at Joe’s Junk Shop in Payatas. Photo: SCMP Pictures
