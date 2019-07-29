Boochani stands outside the detention centre where he was locked up for his first three years on Manus Island. Photo: Jonas Gratzer
Using WhatsApp and SMS, refugee Behrouz Boochani writes book on Manus Island suffering
- The Kurdish refugee has forged an unlikely career from a Pacific detention centre – as an author, speaker and human rights campaigner – and his portrait of life in the facility won Australia’s Victorian Prize for Literature
- Boochani twice attempted to cross the Timor Sea by boat but he and thousands like him have been sent to Canberra’s offshore asylum-processing sites
