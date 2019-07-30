Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
‘Offensive’ Singapore rap video attacking Chinese people sparks police probe
- The vulgarity laced video was made by two rappers of Indian ethnicity in response to an advertisement that had caused outrage in the city state
- In the ad, an ethnic Chinese actor had his skin darkened to portray an Indian character and donned a headscarf to impersonate a Muslim Malay woman
The advertisement featuring actor Dennis Chew as it appeared online. Photo: Twitter
Singapore broadcaster in hot water after ‘brownface’ advert sparks anger, apology
- The ad, part of a government-initiated campaign for cashless transactions in the city state, featured actor Dennis Chew from broadcaster Mediacorp
- His skin was darkened to depict an Indian man and a Malay woman wearing a headscarf. He also portrayed a Chinese man and woman
