Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
Society

‘Offensive’ Singapore rap video attacking Chinese people sparks police probe

  • The vulgarity laced video was made by two rappers of Indian ethnicity in response to an advertisement that had caused outrage in the city state
  • In the ad, an ethnic Chinese actor had his skin darkened to portray an Indian character and donned a headscarf to impersonate a Muslim Malay woman
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:58pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
The advertisement featuring actor Dennis Chew as it appeared online. Photo: Twitter
Southeast Asia

Singapore broadcaster in hot water after ‘brownface’ advert sparks anger, apology

  • The ad, part of a government-initiated campaign for cashless transactions in the city state, featured actor Dennis Chew from broadcaster Mediacorp
  • His skin was darkened to depict an Indian man and a Malay woman wearing a headscarf. He also portrayed a Chinese man and woman
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:14pm, 30 Jul, 2019

The advertisement featuring actor Dennis Chew as it appeared online. Photo: Twitter
