Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Preeti Nair, sister of Subhas, in the K. Muthusamy video. Photo: YouTube
Society

Singapore’s ‘brownface’ saga sparks debate on race

  • State news agency CNA pulls celebrity Subhas Nair from music documentary over his video taking issue with Chinese portrayal of Indians in ad campaign
  • Authorities say the rap risks fanning racial tensions, but supporters say minorities are misunderstood
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:06pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Preeti Nair, sister of Subhas, in the K. Muthusamy video. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
Society

‘Offensive’ Singapore rap video by Preetipls attacking Chinese people sparks police probe

  • The vulgarity-laced video was made by two rappers of Indian ethnicity in response to an ad on a government initiative that had caused outrage
  • In the ad, an ethnic Chinese actor had his skin darkened to portray an Indian character and donned a headscarf to impersonate a Muslim Malay woman
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 1:33pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.