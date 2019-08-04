Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korea’s national soccer team celebrate their opening goal against Germany at the 2018 World Cup. Photo: EPA
Society

How can South Korea excel at sports when its kids are too busy studying?

  • The country has produced some big name soccer and baseball stars, and regularly takes home huge medal hauls from the Olympics
  • But many fear a culture that values academic over sporting achievement is preventing young hopefuls from reaching the top of their game
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 2:11pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korea’s national soccer team celebrate their opening goal against Germany at the 2018 World Cup. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.