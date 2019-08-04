South Korea’s national soccer team celebrate their opening goal against Germany at the 2018 World Cup. Photo: EPA
How can South Korea excel at sports when its kids are too busy studying?
- The country has produced some big name soccer and baseball stars, and regularly takes home huge medal hauls from the Olympics
- But many fear a culture that values academic over sporting achievement is preventing young hopefuls from reaching the top of their game
