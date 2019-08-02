Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singaporean siblings’ Pretti and Subhas Nair’s “K. Muthusamy” video. Photo: YouTube
Society

Sorry not sorry? Siblings in Singapore’s rap row offer ‘subversive’ apology

  • Preeti and Subhas Nair have released a statement echoing the language used by Mediacorp’s own mea culpa for an advertisement seen as using ‘brownface’
  • Their video took issue with the state broadcaster’s ad, which saw a Chinese actor portraying four characters including an Indian man and a Malay woman
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 7:40pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singaporean siblings’ Pretti and Subhas Nair’s “K. Muthusamy” video. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Preeti Nair, sister of Subhas, in the K. Muthusamy video. Photo: YouTube
Society

Singapore’s ‘brownface’ saga sparks debate on race as Preetipls rap video condemned

  • State news agency CNA pulls celebrity Subhas Nair from music documentary over his and sister Preeti’s video taking issue with Chinese portrayal of Indians in ad campaign
  • Authorities say the rap risks fanning racial tensions, but supporters say minorities are misunderstood
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:09pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Preeti Nair, sister of Subhas, in the K. Muthusamy video. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.