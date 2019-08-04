Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Siblings Mary Ann (left) and Baby Jane Allas, who work as domestic helpers in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

Hope for Baby Jane: cancer-stricken Filipino domestic worker on road to recovery

  • Sacked by her employer after a cancer diagnosis, Baby Jane Allas has now finished chemotherapy and is in hospital recovering from surgery
  • But her fight for justice continues, as she awaits for a decision from Hong Kong’s equality watchdog on her claim for wrongful termination
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 9:37am, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Siblings Mary Ann (left) and Baby Jane Allas, who work as domestic helpers in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.