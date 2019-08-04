Most of the ‘employer-traffickers’ reported to the national hotline were from the US. Photo: AFP
Exploitation of Filipino domestic workers ‘widespread’ in the US, new report shows
- The highest number of labour trafficking cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the US involved domestic workers
- Most of the victims who sought help were from the Philippines, with domestic workers from India and Indonesia also on the top 10 most vulnerable in America
