Surrogate mothers at a temporary home in Anand town. A strict new surrogacy bills proposes to tighten the rules around surrogacy. Photo: reuters
Surrogacy bill: the end of India’s US$2 billion ‘rent-a-womb’ industry?
- The Surrogacy Regulation Bill promises to make ‘commissioning’ a baby far harder, banning all commercial surrogate pregnancies
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made headlines when his third child was born via surrogacy. Under the proposed new rule, his case would not have been allowed
