The development, based on a memorandum of understanding signed last year, would mark CCFG’s first foray into Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian developer Bakrieland to partner state-owned Chinese firm on US$350 million Jakarta complex
- The development would mark China Construction First Group’s first foray into Southeast Asia’s largest economy
- Analysts say Indonesia’s growing economy, combined with urbanisation and a young population, offer potential for property developers
People walk near part of sea wall which prevents water flooding Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo insists Jakarta’s giant sea wall ‘must be done quickly’ to protect sinking capital
- Jakarta has been described as one of the world’s fastest-sinking cities – a result of geographic misfortune and mismanagement
- Planning for a giant sea wall encircling Jakarta Bay began about a decade ago but implementation has been slow
