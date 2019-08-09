Afghanistan’s national cricket team in 2015, led by then captain Mohammad Nabi. Photo: Khaama Press
How cricket gave Afghanistan its hope back
- Amid the spectre of suicide bombings and raging combat, Afghans are cheering on their internationally competitive cricket and futsal teams
- The promise of a career in sports is also a rare beacon of hope for young Afghans who have spent years in refugee camps and avoiding conflict
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s national cricket team in 2015, led by then captain Mohammad Nabi. Photo: Khaama Press