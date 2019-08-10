Many young Hongkongers have mixed feelings towards their mainland compatriots. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests to Uygur camps: how Chinese students became a subject of scorn
- Campus confrontations have erupted from Canada to New Zealand as mainland Chinese students react, sometimes violently, to public scrutiny of Beijing’s policies
- Such conflict is likely to persist as Chinese diplomatic missions support robust rebuttals to those who disagree with China’s stance
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clash during a pro-democracy protest at the University of Queensland in Australia. Photo: Twitter
6 events that show in campus politics #ChineseStudentsMatter
- From brawls over the Hong Kong protests to division over Tibet and Xinjiang’s Uygurs, political debate among Chinese students at Western universities has made headlines over the years
- Here are six examples
