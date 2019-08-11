Channels

Some Singapore-based foreign domestic workers play volleyball to keep fit. Photo: Clifford Lee
Singapore’s foreign domestic workers turning to sport to battle weight gain

  • Singapore can be a good career move for foreign domestic workers, but its tasty food means bulging waistlines
  • In fighting the flab many maids have found a new passion: sport
Clifford Lee

Updated: 9:15am, 11 Aug, 2019

Most of the ‘employer-traffickers’ reported to the national hotline were from the US. Photo: AFP
Exploitation of Filipino domestic workers ‘widespread’ in the US, new report shows

  • The highest number of labour trafficking cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the US involved domestic workers
  • Most of the victims who sought help were from the Philippines, with domestic workers from India and Indonesia also on the top 10 most vulnerable in America
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 7:45am, 4 Aug, 2019

