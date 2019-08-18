Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Spectators wave the Singapore national flag as they wait for the start of the 54th national day parade on Friday. Photo: AFP
Society

How China’s 19th century crises shaped the Chinese diaspora in multiracial Singapore

  • A new book sheds light on how identity crises and culture clashes between immigrant and locally-born Chinese shaped the community in multiracial Singapore
  • Today just as then, contests between entrenched elites and emerging challengers are unfolding in Singapore and on the world stage every day
Topic |   Singapore
Hong Xinyi

Hong Xinyi  

Updated: 2:15pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Spectators wave the Singapore national flag as they wait for the start of the 54th national day parade on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.