Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bian Xiaoguo was rescued from a loan shark by Philippine police. Photo: Handout
Society

Philippine police rescue man from loan shark amid spike in Chinese nationals kidnapping compatriots

  • Police say this is the 53rd case of casino-related abductions by fellow Chinese citizens since 2017
  • The authorities recently set up a satellite office close to Manila’s gaming hub to better cope with the volume of kidnapping reports
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:34pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bian Xiaoguo was rescued from a loan shark by Philippine police. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.