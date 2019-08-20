Bian Xiaoguo was rescued from a loan shark by Philippine police. Photo: Handout
Philippine police rescue man from loan shark amid spike in Chinese nationals kidnapping compatriots
- Police say this is the 53rd case of casino-related abductions by fellow Chinese citizens since 2017
- The authorities recently set up a satellite office close to Manila’s gaming hub to better cope with the volume of kidnapping reports
Topic | The Philippines
