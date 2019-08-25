Mega club Zouk was in 2016 forced to relocate from its location on Jiak Kim Street because developers began building flats around it. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s nightlife boring? Unshackle us from the red tape and it won’t be, operators say
- To many politicians in the Lion City, club culture represents little more than crime, illicit substances, vice and overindulgence
- But businesses say the nightlife sector is ripe for a renaissance, if only officials would see the light
