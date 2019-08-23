Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP
Assam on edge as India’s Rohingya moment threatens millions in Modi’s Hindu power play
- Mass statelessness looms for Hindu and Muslim Bengali speakers after harrowing, often fatal, test for citizenship
- Special provision to save only Hindus is an option, but it faces resistance in a region where identity is more cultural than religious
Topic | India
Assam residents queue under guard to check their names against the National Register of Citizens list. Photo: AFP
The First Baptist Church still serves congregations whose ancestors were converted by Victorian missionaries. Photo: Team Ceritalah
The First Baptist Church still serves congregations whose ancestors were converted by Victorian missionaries. Photo: Team Ceritalah