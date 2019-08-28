Channels

Antonio Sanchez, a former Philippine mayor serving a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders. Photo: Twitter
Society

Philippines hits pause on early release for former mayor serving 360 years in jail amid public outrage

  • Antonio Sanchez was set to have been freed on August 20, his family said, after serving 24 years of a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders
  • But public outrage has forced authorities to keep him behind bars, while they review the release of about 11,000 prisoners for good behaviour
Updated: 4:22pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Politics

Philippine ex-mayor serving 360 years in jail for rape and murder may walk free after just 24

  • Antonio Sanchez, now 70, is in prison for the 1993 rape and killing of university student Eileen Sarmenta while he led the town of Calauan
  • His imminent release has raised questions about the role of his former lawyer Salvador Panelo, who is now the official spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte
Updated: 2:51am, 22 Aug, 2019

