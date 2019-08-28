Antonio Sanchez, a former Philippine mayor serving a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders. Photo: Twitter
Philippines hits pause on early release for former mayor serving 360 years in jail amid public outrage
- Antonio Sanchez was set to have been freed on August 20, his family said, after serving 24 years of a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders
- But public outrage has forced authorities to keep him behind bars, while they review the release of about 11,000 prisoners for good behaviour
