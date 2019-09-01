Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP
More South Korean women are filing for divorce, taking comfort in celebrity splits
- Divorce is still seen as a taboo subject but attitudes are changing, in part due to celebrity splits like in the case of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo
- Statistics show an increase in divorce filings just after the holidays when people spend time with their extended families
For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
Deaths of destitute North Korean mother and child spark national soul-searching in wealthy South Korea
- The story of a defector who appeared to have starved to death with her son in Seoul has thrown a spotlight on the plight of North Koreans in the South
- Many defectors risk their lives to flee the North, only to face discrimination and further deprivation in hyper-competitive South Korea
