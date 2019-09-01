Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP
Society

More South Korean women are filing for divorce, taking comfort in celebrity splits

  • Divorce is still seen as a taboo subject but attitudes are changing, in part due to celebrity splits like in the case of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo
  • Statistics show an increase in divorce filings just after the holidays when people spend time with their extended families
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 2:57pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
Society

Deaths of destitute North Korean mother and child spark national soul-searching in wealthy South Korea

  • The story of a defector who appeared to have starved to death with her son in Seoul has thrown a spotlight on the plight of North Koreans in the South
  • Many defectors risk their lives to flee the North, only to face discrimination and further deprivation in hyper-competitive South Korea
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 2:50pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.