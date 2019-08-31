Gurkha soldiers take part in 2015 Remembrance Day celebrations in London. Photo: Handout
Gurkhas fought for Britain. Now, with hunger strike, veterans say they are fighting for dignity
- The former soldiers are waging one last battle for years of pension payments they insist are owed for their dedicated service to the crown in Hong Kong
- Britain says disparities in benefits between Gurkhas and other military veterans are justified, but the Nepalis say they will ‘never give up’
Topic | Britain
