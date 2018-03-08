China called for direct dialogue between North Korea and the United States to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula and warned there was still the potential for chaos amid the stand-off over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

The warning by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday came despite the announcement that North and South Korea’s leaders are to meet at a summit, raising hopes that the nuclear crisis might be defused.

Kim Jong-un’s sister could be sent to US to launch talks on ending nuclear crisis

“History tells us that whenever tensions over the Korean peninsula subside, the situation will be clouded by various interferences,” Wang said during a press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. “We have now again come to a crucial moment for testing whether the parties involved are truly sincere in resolving the Korean peninsula nuclear issue.”

Wang said all sides involved should demonstrate their political courage and make correct political judgements to continue efforts to alleviate tensions.

“The United States and North Korea must engage in dialogue as soon as possible,” he said.

The South China Morning Post reported that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may propose sending his sister, Kim Yo-jong, to the US as part of efforts to launch direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

This may be one of a number of possible messages South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong will deliver to US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in Washington this week, a South Korean diplomatic source told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Chung is travelling to Washington with South Korea’s national intelligence service chief Suh Hoon, who, according to multiple South Korean diplomatic sources, will meet with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo.

Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s younger sister, spearheaded a charm offensive for Pyongyang when she attended the start of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea last month and invited South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang.

Donald Trump sees progress on nuclear crisis and praises North Korea’s ‘terrific’ Olympic effort

Wang said engagement between the two Koreas was an “important step in the right direction”.

The fact that North Korea did not conduct nuclear and missile tests during the Winter Olympics, while South Korea and the United States have suspended their military drills, proved that China’s approach to handle the nuclear crisis was effective, Wang said.

Beijing has called for South Korea and the US to stop military exercises in exchange for North Korea not conducting nuclear tests.