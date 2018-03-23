China accused America of “serious military provocation” after a US Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island in the South China Sea – one day after the first move in what could develop into a full-blown trade war.

The Chinese Ministry of Defence said the USS Mustin had been “warned off” by the frigates Huangshan and Zhenjiang.

An anonymous US official told Reuters that the destroyer was carrying out a “freedom of navigation” operation, passing within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, where China has built an artificial island.

China’s territorial claims in the region are disputed by a number other countries and the authorities in Beijing have been building islands and infrastructure in the area.

“What the US is doing will damage the military-to military relations and atmosphere,” according to a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry.

“It could easily cause misjudgments and accidents at air or sea. This is a serious military provocation to China and the Chinese military is firmly objecting to this.”

The operation was America’s first since January and came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to slap US$60 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese import – a measure which triggered immediate retaliation from Beijing.